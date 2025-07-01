Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $1,050.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22. The company has a market capitalization of $162.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $966.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $968.09.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,256,025. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $994.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,102.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.