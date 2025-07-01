Guardian Investment Management Decreases Stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Guardian Investment Management trimmed its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $294.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.09 and a 200 day moving average of $248.22. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $173.38 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.