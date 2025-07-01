Elevate Capital Advisors LLC Sells 937 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Elevate Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $847,000. Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,144,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Baird R W downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus set a $510.00 price objective on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:DE opened at $508.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $501.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.62. The company has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

