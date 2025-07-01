West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 448 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

West Bancorporation Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,931,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.74 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

