ABLE Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. ABLE Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,950,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Galvan Research dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of UPS stock opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

