Impact Investors Inc Purchases 479 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Impact Investors Inc raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 7.4% of Impact Investors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,260,000 after buying an additional 62,195 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 192.1% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after buying an additional 59,706 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 494.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

