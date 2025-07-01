Impact Investors Inc Boosts Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Impact Investors Inc grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in AON were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $37,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth $42,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $384.00 to $378.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.27.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $357.12 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $291.72 and a twelve month high of $412.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $358.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.94.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. AON had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 15.58%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.745 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.