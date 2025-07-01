Impact Investors Inc Sells 34 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Impact Investors Inc lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.0% of Impact Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Impact Investors Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,353,517,000 after buying an additional 190,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after buying an additional 509,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after buying an additional 272,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,890,000 after purchasing an additional 100,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 87,501.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,689,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ServiceNow from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays set a $1,085.00 price target on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,065.32.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $1,029.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $991.05 and its 200-day moving average is $964.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.