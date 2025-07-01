Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Trading 7.3% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) were up 7.3% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $20.08. Approximately 40,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 424,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $550.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $277.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,075,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile



Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

