1,000 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The stock has a market cap of $260.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.98.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

