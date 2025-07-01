Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $279.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.97 and a 200 day moving average of $265.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

