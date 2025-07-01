Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 21,136 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $25,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $303.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $304.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

