AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital LLC

Cypress Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,637,914,000 after buying an additional 6,220,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,644 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,866 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,858,418,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $208.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

