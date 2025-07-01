Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 236,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,833,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $2,121,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PG stock opened at $159.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

