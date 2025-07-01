Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 468 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $367.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a market capitalization of $365.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 242.51% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

