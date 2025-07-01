Hixon Zuercher LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 2.7% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after buying an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $396.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.83.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $388.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.22 and its 200 day moving average is $345.98. The company has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

