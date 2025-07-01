Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Up 7.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Adient traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.96. 217,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,444,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADNT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Adient by 23,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Adient by 157.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 6,924.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 803.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adient will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

