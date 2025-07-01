Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,517 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,524 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its position in Adobe by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $386.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.75.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

