Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital Corp

Lincoln Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Amgen by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its stake in Amgen by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,304,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $279.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.30 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $281.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.25. The company has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.82.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

