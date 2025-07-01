Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Critical Contrast

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) and Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares 1-800 FLOWERS.COM and Insight Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1-800 FLOWERS.COM -9.88% -7.12% -3.04% Insight Enterprises 2.26% 18.50% 4.30%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 1-800 FLOWERS.COM and Insight Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1-800 FLOWERS.COM $1.83 billion 0.19 -$6.11 million ($2.65) -2.01 Insight Enterprises $8.70 billion 0.52 $249.69 million $5.00 28.50

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than 1-800 FLOWERS.COM. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insight Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

1-800 FLOWERS.COM has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insight Enterprises has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Insight Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM and Insight Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1-800 FLOWERS.COM 0 2 0 0 2.00 Insight Enterprises 0 2 2 0 2.50

1-800 FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 40.61%. Insight Enterprises has a consensus price target of $185.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.82%. Given 1-800 FLOWERS.COM’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe 1-800 FLOWERS.COM is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

Summary

Insight Enterprises beats 1-800 FLOWERS.COM on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits. It offers its products and services through online platform under the 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl's Cookies, FruitBouquets.com, Harry & David, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman's Bakery, PersonalizationMall.com, Simply Chocolate, Vital Choice, DesignPac, Stock Yards, Shari's Berries, BloomNet, Napco, and Flowerama brand names. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making. It also provides software maintenance solutions that offers clients to obtain software upgrades, bug fixes, help desk, and other support services; vendor direct support services contracts; and cloud/software-as-a-service subscription products. In addition, the company designs, procures, deploys, implements, and manages solutions that combine hardware, software, and services to help businesses. It serves construction, esports, financial services, health care and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and restaurant, service providers, small to medium business, and travel and tourism industries. Insight Enterprises, Inc., was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

