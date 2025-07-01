Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 1.2% of Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 41,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,038,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $313,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VXUS opened at $69.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.94. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $69.15.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

