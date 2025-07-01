Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) & Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Head-To-Head Survey

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tofutti Brands and Want Want China”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tofutti Brands $8.82 million 0.41 -$860,000.00 ($0.15) -4.69 Want Want China $3.23 billion 2.37 $596.17 million N/A N/A

Want Want China has higher revenue and earnings than Tofutti Brands.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Tofutti Brands has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Want Want China has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tofutti Brands and Want Want China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tofutti Brands -8.77% -22.85% -18.67% Want Want China N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of Tofutti Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Tofutti Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Want Want China beats Tofutti Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands Inc. engages in the development, production, and marketing of plant based, dairy free vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products. It sells its products through independent unaffiliated food brokers to distributors, as well as on a direct basis to retail chain accounts or to warehouse accounts that directly service chain accounts. Tofutti Brands, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Cranford, New Jersey.

About Want Want China

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers, fried crackers, and gift packs; flavored milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice and sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products. The company also trades in food and beverages, and related activities online, as well as raw materials, machineries, etc.; sells chemical materials and plastic films/bags; manufactures and sells machineries and related services; manufactures dehydrating, deoxidating, preservative, and related products; manufactures and sells packaging materials, packing bags, carton boxes, and cans; provides consultancy, information, business, and network technology services; processes and sells rice and oil products; and manufactures and sells rice flour. In addition, it engages in the agricultural planting and management, and livestock and poultry breeding businesses. It serves customers through a sales and distribution network primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company also exports its products to North America, East Asia, South East Asia, and Europe. Want The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

