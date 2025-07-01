Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE CVX opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.10. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.29.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

