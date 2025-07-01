Contrasting Gazit-Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG)

Risk and Volatility
Gazit-Globe has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Gazit-Globe and United Homes Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gazit-Globe
|$662.44 million
|N/A
|-$326.73 million
|($0.30)
|-10.83
|United Homes Group
|$463.71 million
|0.37
|$46.91 million
|$0.67
|4.35
Profitability
This table compares Gazit-Globe and United Homes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gazit-Globe
|-6.23%
|-1.37%
|-0.41%
|United Homes Group
|8.92%
|79.00%
|14.35%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
88.9% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. 85.3% of United Homes Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
United Homes Group beats Gazit-Globe on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Gazit-Globe
G City Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and operates supermarket-anchored urban shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd. and changed its name to G City Ltd in May 2022. G City Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. G City Ltd is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.
About United Homes Group
United Homes Group, Inc., a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chapin, South Carolina.
