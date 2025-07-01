Contrasting Gazit-Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG)

Risk and Volatility

Gazit-Globe has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Homes Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gazit-Globe and United Homes Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit-Globe $662.44 million N/A -$326.73 million ($0.30) -10.83 United Homes Group $463.71 million 0.37 $46.91 million $0.67 4.35

Profitability

United Homes Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gazit-Globe. Gazit-Globe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Homes Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Gazit-Globe and United Homes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit-Globe -6.23% -1.37% -0.41% United Homes Group 8.92% 79.00% 14.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of United Homes Group shares are held by institutional investors. 85.3% of United Homes Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Homes Group beats Gazit-Globe on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gazit-Globe

G City Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and operates supermarket-anchored urban shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd. and changed its name to G City Ltd in May 2022. G City Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. G City Ltd is a subsidiary of Norstar Holdings Inc.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chapin, South Carolina.

