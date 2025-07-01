Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Smith Group Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 3.1% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $40,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total transaction of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Booking from $5,550.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,388.37.

Get Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $5,789.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5,301.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,956.47. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,799.01.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $20.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.