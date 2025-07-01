BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

