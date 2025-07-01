BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CSX Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of CSX opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Corporation has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.14%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Joby Stock Soars as Piloted Flights in Dubai Signal a New Era
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Palantir’s $100M Nuclear OS Pact Boosts Bullish Case
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Why McCormick Stock Could Soar After Durables Data Surprise
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.