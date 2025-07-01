BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 414 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $435,786,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON opened at $232.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.71 and its 200 day moving average is $215.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.21.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

