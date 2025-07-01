Best Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Now – June 30th

BigBear.ai, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, GMS, Oklo, and Marathon Digital are the five Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose market capitalizations typically fall between about $2 billion and $10 billion, placing them between small-cap and large-cap firms in size. Because these companies often have established operations but still offer room for growth, mid-caps can deliver a balance of potential upside and relative stability within a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE:BBAI traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,367,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,162,994. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 3.30.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $11.85. 97,937,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,831,166. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

GMS (GMS)

GMS Inc. distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Shares of GMS traded up $11.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,824,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,924. GMS has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.01.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of OKLO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.49. 10,940,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,376,374. Oklo has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $73.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Shares of MARA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.61. The stock had a trading volume of 37,659,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,118,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 6.61. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $30.28.

