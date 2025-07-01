Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 499 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $304.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.09 and its 200-day moving average is $279.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $214.49 and a 1-year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

