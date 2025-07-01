Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Has $546,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 0.03.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

