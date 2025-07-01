Wells Fargo & Company Raises Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $235.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.58.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE ITW traded up $3.18 on Tuesday, reaching $250.43. The company had a trading volume of 106,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,029. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.22 and its 200-day moving average is $249.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.