Kieckhefer Group LLC Acquires 370 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kieckhefer Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.4% of Kieckhefer Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Kieckhefer Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $304.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.09 and its 200 day moving average is $279.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $214.49 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

