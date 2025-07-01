Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Acquires 46 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $806,291,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 26,372.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,065,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,123,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,949,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 903,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,269,000 after purchasing an additional 655,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,667,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,465,570,000 after purchasing an additional 508,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $247.17 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the transaction, the director owned 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.42.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

