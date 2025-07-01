Kieckhefer Group LLC Sells 650 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Kieckhefer Group LLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.3% of Kieckhefer Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kieckhefer Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Mantle Ridge LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,344,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $919,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,429,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,574,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,371,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.94.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $281.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.97 and its 200 day moving average is $290.57.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

