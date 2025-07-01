Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Lansing Street Advisors

Lansing Street Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.1% of Lansing Street Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $438.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $316.14 and a 1 year high of $439.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

