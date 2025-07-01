Promising Telecom Stocks Worth Watching – June 28th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and Apollo Global Management are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are the equity shares of publicly traded companies that provide telecommunications services—such as voice, data, internet, and wireless connectivity. These stocks often attract income-oriented investors because telecom companies tend to generate steady cash flows and pay consistent dividends. Their performance is influenced by factors like regulatory changes, technological upgrades (e.g. rollouts of 5G), and shifts in consumer demand for connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.35. 27,450,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,072,851. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $271.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $12.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,023.56. 1,514,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $985.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $967.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.01. 8,391,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

