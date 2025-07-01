Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $488,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 31,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,901,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,465,000 after buying an additional 20,855 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 42,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 9,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,452,029.28. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock worth $35,682,228. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $177.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.80. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

