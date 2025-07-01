Sageworth Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 177,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 117.9% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 58,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,488 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,277,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,619,000 after purchasing an additional 128,784 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

