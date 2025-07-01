JNBA Financial Advisors Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

JNBA Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maiden Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $985,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $663.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $602.61 and a 200-day moving average of $595.10. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $664.76. The company has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

