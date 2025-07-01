RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 954 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5,375.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 4.1%

BATS COWZ opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

