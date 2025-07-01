2,311 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Longview Financial Advisors Inc.

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $972,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period.
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average is $100.09. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $110.35.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
