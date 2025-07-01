Promising Electric Vehicle Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 30th

Tesla, Enphase Energy, QuantumScape, Vale, Plug Power, Shell, and Rivian Automotive are the seven Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacturing, and sale of electric vehicles (EVs) or the critical components and infrastructure that support them, such as batteries, charging stations, and power electronics. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the rapidly growing market for zero-emission transportation and the broader clean-energy transition. Performance of EV stocks often reflects developments in technology, government policies, and changes in consumer demand for sustainable mobility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $320.24. 41,358,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,740,227. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. Tesla has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 176.05, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.47.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.89. 7,196,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,980. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $130.08.

QuantumScape (QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Shares of NYSE:QS traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.83. 34,274,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,783,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 4.28. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 16.66, a quick ratio of 16.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Vale stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.74. 21,211,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,072,774. Vale has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

PLUG stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.56. 123,920,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,059,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.53. Plug Power has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.17.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,028. The company has a market cap of $209.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. Shell has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $74.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $13.65. 9,297,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,125,943. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.86.

