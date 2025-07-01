S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.06% of S&P Global worth $91,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $527.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $507.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.57. The firm has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

