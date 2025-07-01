RoundAngle Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

RoundAngle Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.8% of RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RoundAngle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,864 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,998,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,365,000 after purchasing an additional 180,662 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,004,000 after purchasing an additional 173,385 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,715,000 after purchasing an additional 145,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,152,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $195.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

