GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Down 2.6% on Insider Selling

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $44.02 and last traded at $43.93. 1,598,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 2,805,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.
Specifically, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 110,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,505. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 129,400 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $5,476,208.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 551,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,360,513.04. The trade was a 18.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTLB. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.
GitLab Stock Down 2.4%
The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.21 million. GitLab had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,089,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 2,456.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,865,000 after buying an additional 2,205,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,155,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,435,000 after buying an additional 1,583,221 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,034,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,160 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 4,042.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,455,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GitLab
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 2 Under the Radar Space & Defense Stocks With Huge Potential
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Dollar Down 10%? These 3 Stocks Could Soar
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- IGM ETF: Expand Tech Exposure With Top AI Leaders
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.