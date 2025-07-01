Rovin Capital UT ADV Acquires 69 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,504,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,151,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,585,000 after buying an additional 981,796 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $209.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.35. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $218.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Melius upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.77.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

