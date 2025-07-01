Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL) Major Shareholder Global Fintech & Regtech Fu S8 Buys 14,491 Shares

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Fintech & Regtech Fu S8 bought 14,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $11,592.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,504,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,876. The trade was a 0.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Fintech & Regtech Fu S8 also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 26th, Global Fintech & Regtech Fu S8 purchased 100,000 shares of Ryvyl stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $88,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Global Fintech & Regtech Fu S8 purchased 3,354 shares of Ryvyl stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,582.58.

On Monday, June 23rd, Global Fintech & Regtech Fu S8 purchased 100,000 shares of Ryvyl stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

Ryvyl Price Performance

Shares of RVYL stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 121,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,241. Ryvyl Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryvyl ( NASDAQ:RVYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Ryvyl had a negative net margin of 49.47% and a negative return on equity of 655.77%. The company had revenue of $14.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryvyl Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryvyl in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ryvyl stock. Heights Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ:RVYL – Free Report) by 341.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,841 shares during the quarter. Heights Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Ryvyl worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryvyl Company Profile

Ryvyl Inc, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger.

Featured Stories

