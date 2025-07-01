Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,214,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,406 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,997 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 17,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,219 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,030,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,711,000 after purchasing an additional 767,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,945,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,753,000 after purchasing an additional 278,742 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

