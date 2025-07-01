Smith Group Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 354,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,297 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks accounts for 2.1% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $27,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 179.7% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET opened at $102.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.44. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 104,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $10,683,255.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 38,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,315.28. This represents a 72.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $705,440.00. Following the sale, the director owned 123,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,273.12. This trade represents a 6.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,472 shares of company stock worth $25,921,982. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

