Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc Purchases 1,341 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $73.17 and a one year high of $96.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

